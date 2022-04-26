Grand Rapids high school named best in state, 18th best in nation

Three Michigan high schools ranked in the top 100 in the nation, with a Grand Rapids high school making it into the top 20.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids high school was named the best in Michigan and the 18th best in the country, according to a new national ranking by U.S. News and World Report.

The report evaluated almost 18,000 schools nationwide and ranked three Michigan schools in the top 100 in the nation.

The schools were ranked on six metrics: college readiness, college curriculum breadth, state assessment performance, state assessment proficiency, underserved student performance and graduation rates.

U.S. News and World Report also took into account the effect the COVID-19 pandemic had on schools. Typically, schools conduct assessments in the spring, but in 2020 most schools closed for in-person learning and did not test students for that school year. Because of this, they relied on historic assessment data from the three prior ranking years and incorporated state science assessment data from the 2018-2019 school year.

City High/Middle School in the Grand Rapids Public School District earned the honor of best high school in the state and the 18th best high school in the country.

City High/Middle School had a 100% graduation rate, a 98% reading proficiency rate and a 100% participation rate in the school's International Baccalaureate program. The school is also celebrated for having a 50% minority enrollment rate.

Three Michigan high schools were ranked in the top 100 in the country with the International Academy of Macomb in Clinton Twp. ranked 21st and International Academy in Bloomfield Hills ranked 52nd. A total of 11 schools in West Michigan made the top 50 high schools in the state.

Below is a list of the best high schools in Michigan, West Michigan and the nation.

20 Best High Schools in Michigan

City High/Middle School, Grand Rapids (#18 Nationally) International Academy of Macomb, Clinton Twp. (#21 Nationally) International Academy, Bloomfield Hills (#52 Nationally) Washtenaw International High School, Ypsilanti Troy High School, Troy Rochester Adams High School, Rochester Hills Novi High School, Novi Northville High School, Northville Grosse Pointe South High School, Grosse Pointe Farms Skyline High School, Ann Arbor University High School Academy, Lathrup Village Athens High School, Troy East Grand Rapids High School, Grand Rapids Black River Public School, Holland Ernest W. Seaholm High School, Birmingham Okemos High School, Okemos Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy, Saginaw Stoney Creek High School, Rochester Hills Pewamo-Westphalia Middle/High School, Westphalia Saline High School, Saline

Other West Michigan High Schools Ranked Michigan's Top 50

City High/Middle School, Grand Rapids (#1)

East Grand Rapids High School, Grand Rapids (#13)

Black River Public School, Holland (#14)

Northern High School, Grand Rapids (#21)

Byron Center High School, Byron Center (#24)

West Michigan Aviation Academy, Grand Rapids (#26)

Central High School, Grand Rapids (#28)

Eastern High School, Ada (#29)

Hudsonville High School, Hudsonville (#37)

Spring Lake High School, Spring Lake (#39)

Jenison High School, Jenison (#40)

10 Best High Schools in United States

Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, Alexandria, Virginia Academic Magnet High School, North Charleston, South Carolina Signature School, Evansville, Indiana School for Advanced Studies, Miami, Florida Payton College Preparatory High School, Chicago, Illinois The Davidson Academy of Nevada, Reno, Nevada Central Magnet School, Murfreesboro, Tennessee The School for the Talented and Gifted, Dallas, Texas Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology, Lawrenceville, Georgia Julia R. Masterman Secondary School, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

See the entire list of schools here and read more about the methodology used to rank the schools here.

