Young Professionals program gets $4 million investment from state for career, educational opportunities

$4 Million in state grants are awarded to 'Michigan Works!' agencies across the state to support the development and enhancement of a Young Professionals initiative.

LANSING, Mich — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday that $4 million in grants have been awarded to prepare Michigan’s young adults for career and educational opportunities.

The grant money will help support the development and/or enhancement of a Young Professionals employment initiative in 16 different regions across the state.

The Young Professionals initiative aims to reduce youth unemployment and place young adults, ages 14 to 24, on a path to economic self-reliance. The initiative helps these young adults to obtain employment by exposing them to multiple career and educational opportunities.

The Young Professionals program helps with Michigan's Sixty by 30 goal to have 60% of working-age adults with a skill certificate or college degree by 2030.

“This investment expands career and educational opportunities for young adults and helps us build a state where everyone, no matter who they are or where they live, has a shot at a bright future,” said Gov. Whitmer.

“As a mom, I know that every parent wants their kids to have opportunities to pursue their potential and go on to live a great life. Today’s investment prepares young Michiganders to fill in-demand, good-paying jobs, and empowers them to support themselves and their families. It will help fill job openings especially as older Michiganders leave the workforce and build on Michigan’s ongoing economic momentum.”

The grants have been awarded to the state's various Michigan Works! agencies across the state. Here is how much was awarded to the four Michigan Works! agencies in the Western portion of the state:

West Michigan Works! - $307,444

Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren - $247,973

Michigan Works! Southwest - $450,000

Michigan Works! West Central - $100,000

“Michigan Works! strives to equip youth with essential skills, connecting them to employment and building a talent pipeline,” said Michigan Works! Southwest Director Jakki Bungart-Bibb. “Providing opportunities, such as the Young Professionals Initiative, creates an investment in the future for our local communities and helps open doors for youth to become powerful advocates for sustainable change.”

Michigan Works! provides career preparation, employment opportunities and supportive services throughout the state.

More information about the program is available through the Michigan Works! network. To contact the nearest Michigan Works! Service Center, call 800-285-WORKS (9675) or visit MichiganWorks.org.

