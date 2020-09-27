Grant High School, Middle School shifts to remote learning for 2 weeks due to COVID-19 cases

The high school and middle school will be completely online before returning to in-person classes on Friday, Oct. 9.

GRANT, Mich. — Grant Public Schools announced Sunday that the middle school and high school will be shifting to remote learning for two weeks after an outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

The district said four staff members and seven students within those two school buildings all tested positive for the virus. Because of those positive cases, 100 middle school and high school students are quarantining for 14 days; those people are not sick, but are following guidance from the health department.

"As a result of this sudden and unfortunate development, difficult decisions have had to be made to held curb this sudden onset," the district said in a letter, which was posted to Facebook.

The high school and middle school will be completely online before returning to in-person classes on Friday, Oct. 9. They were closed on Friday, Sept. 25, so that was counted as the first day of the two-week period.

The primary center and elementary school have not reported any cases as of Sunday, so they will continue with in-person classes.

Because of the outbreak, the district said they will be operating without bussing. The district is also only allowing varsity sports teams to continue practicing and competing until Oct. 9.

The state of Michigan is reporting outbreaks within schools, which is updated each Monday. The majority of school-related positive cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in colleges and universities.

Starting Monday, Oct. 5, elementary students in lower Michigan will also be required to start wearing face coverings while in the classroom. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order to expand the face mask mandate to younger students.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.