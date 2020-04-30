GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools, the biggest district in West Michigan, said it’s still unclear when students will be able to get back into the classroom, even come fall.

John Helmholdt, the GRPS executive director of communications, said schools are continuing to follow the executive order from the state, which applies to the current semester.

Distance learning was mandated to start this week, and will go through June 3 for GRPS. No makeup days are required as a result of the transition, for the district.

As for summer school and beyond, educators are already making plans, but are waiting for further direction from the state.

Helmholdt said they’re preparing for all possibilities.

“Everything from the possibility that there may be face-to-face in-school opportunities,” Helmholdt said. “Or it may be online like what we're doing predominantly for this current school year, or a hybrid version of that. We were advised by the State Superintendent that as districts, we must plan for any potential contingency.”

Kent ISD is helping to coordinate approaches between schools, both public and private, in the region.

Helmholdt said when it comes to potentially reopening, they’re in the process of developing a final plan, following any further federal or state guidelines set forth.

He also applauded Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who he says has been clear and concise and in her direction.

As of right now, the original fall start date has not changed, and it’ll be some time before families know how exactly that learning will look.

