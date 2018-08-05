GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Theresa Weatherall Neal, the superintendent of Grand Rapids Public Schools, had her contract renewed at Monday night's board meeting.

Weatherall Neal has come under fire after she decided not to remove the special education director, Laura LaMore, who has been criticized for her leadership.

In March, GRPS teachers and staff petitioned for LaMore's removal. More than 800 people signed the petition that said under LaMore special education in the Grand Rapids School District is understaffed, unsafe, poorly managed and not meeting the needs of approximately 4,000 special education students.

But Weatherall Neal, who hired LaMore in 2014, said she would not remove her as the director of special education.

Parents and staff then demanded that Weatherall Neal should resign or be fired because of her inaction. However, at a April board meeting, the superintendent neither resigned nor was fired.

At the board meeting on May 7, Wendy Falb the president of the board said, "I am very pleased to see an extended contact for the stability and longevity of this district. "

During the public comment, a number of people brought prepared statements and speeches. "Throughout the last year, we were only asking for oversight, protection, transparency, public stakeholder engagement, town halls and that you visit the special needs programs and meet our children with special needs," said Lily Schilting.

GRPS recently announced that their special education center programs will soon be under review.

Weatherall Neal's contract was extended until June 30, 2021.

