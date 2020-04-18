WASHINGTON — More than 20 Michigan college and universities are set to receive $158 million in funding from the CARES Act, the federal coronavirus relief package.

The act provides $14 billion to support post-secondary schools and students. Colleges and universities are required to use about half of the funding to provide cash grants to students for expenses related to disruptions from COVID-19.

Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-Zeeland) announced the grants on Friday.

“Through federal grants included in the CARES Act, colleges and universities across Michigan will be able to provide relief to students with expenses associated with the COVID-19 outbreak," he said.

Here is the list of schools that are receiving funding:

Aquinas - $1.2 million ($602,000 minimum for students)

Baker College - $5.75 million ($2.87 million minimum for students)

Calvin Theological Seminary - $71,000 ($35,000 minimum for students)

Calvin University - $2.6 million ($1.3 million minimum for students)

Central Michigan University - $14 million ($7.1 million minimum for students)

Compass College of Cinematic Arts - $186,900 ($93,000 minimum for students)

Cornerstone University - $1.5 million ($757,000 minimum for students)

Davenport University - $2.9 million ($1.46 million minimum for students)

Ferris State University - $9.1 million ($4.57 million minimum for students)

Grace Christian University - $485,000 ($242,000 minimum for students)

Grand Rapids Community College - $6.8 million ($3.4 million minimum for students)

Grand Valley State University - $18.3 million ($9.1 million minimum for students)

Hope College - $2.1 million ($1 million minimum for students)

Kuyper College - $166,000 ($83,000 minimum for students)

Michigan State University - $29.8 million ($14.9 million minimum for students)

Muskegon Community College - $2.2 million ($1.1 million minimum for students)

University of Michigan - Ann Arbor - $25.2 million ($12.6 million minimum for students)

Wayne State University - $19.3 million ($9.6 million minimum for students)

Westshore Community College - $564,700 ($282,000 minimum for students)

Western Michigan University - $15.4 million ($7.7 million minimum for students)

Western Theological Seminary - $24,000 ($12,000 minimum for students)

The allocations are weighted significantly by the number of full-time students who are Pell-eligible. It also takes into consideration the total population of the school and the number of part-time students who were enrolled before the pandemic.

