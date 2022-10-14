Michigan Universities see decline in total enrollment, increase in new student enrollment

Recent reports show that student enrollment is down 15% for the Spring 2022 semester.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Central Michigan University told 13 ON YOUR SIDE although it did see a decline in students during the COVID-19 pandemic, it's working to come back.

"I think CMU has bounced back on many fronts. As I mentioned previously, we're seeing more and more students apply and be interested in in in our university," said University President Robert Davies.

The university, located in Mount Pleasant said this year total enrollment is down about 6%, however, transfer student numbers have risen eight percent.

"We have our largest incoming international class over the past 10 years," said President Davies.

These numbers coming after a report by a Spring 2022 report by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center saying Michigan higher education institutions saw a 15% decrease in enrollment during the Spring 2022 semester.

Grand Valley State University says its seen a 3% decline in students, but an eight percent increase in transfer students. B. Donta Truss, Vice President for Enrollment development and educational outreach said they're excited about those new enrollment numbers.

"We just brought in the most diverse class in the history of Grand Valley State University. Super excited about that, celebrating those wins," said Truss.

Private University Calvin said it is also excited about welcoming in its most diverse enrollment class in university history, adding that this semester they've seen about a thousand new students.

"We're very excited to see in some of our new spaces, so Kelvin is a liberal arts university and we serve up a population that's heavily in state but actually heavily out of state and around the world as well," said Lauren Jensen, Vice President for Enrollment Strategy at Calvin University. "So that helps Kelvins all enrollment as well. "