Filming begins for 'Holland, Michigan' thriller on Windmill Island

Filming of the Nicole Kidman thriller "Holland, Michigan" has begun on Windmill Island.

HOLLAND, Michigan — Filming for the Nicole Kidman-led thriller, "Holland, Michigan," has begun on Holland's famous Windmill Island on Monday.

The film, which does not have a release date yet, is set in Holland and is centered around a woman who suspects her husband of cheating and discovers a dark secret life, according to IMDB.

A casting agency who hired dozens of extras to work on the film announced there will be two days of filming on Monday and Tuesday, April 24 and 25.

The City of Holland has cameras throughout the downtown that you can stream live, including a camera that is catching much of the action with the filming of the movie.

Windmill Island will be closed during the filming.

There is no word as to whether Nicole Kidman is in Holland for these two days of shooting, but it appears that this portion of the movie may only contain extras per a post by Jenny Alison Casting on Facebook.

Also starring in the film are Matthew Macfadyen, Rachel Sennott and Gael Garcia Bernal.

