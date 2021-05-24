x
Ex-MSU star Keith Appling arrested in homicide investigation

DETROIT — Police say a former Michigan State University basketball star has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 66-year-old man in Detroit. Keith Appling was arrested Monday in Chelsea, 60 miles west of Detroit. 

A gun was recovered. Police say he's accused of shooting the man during an argument Saturday night. Appling, a prep star at Detroit Pershing, played for Michigan State from 2010 to 2014. 

He also played basketball overseas and had two brief contracts with the NBA's Orlando Magic.

