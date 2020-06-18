Father, husband charged in GR fire that killed four

Robert Keith Scales, 38, faces four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — A man has been charged in a Grand Rapids house fire that killed a mother and her three children in early February.

Robert Keith Scales, 38, faces four counts of involuntary manslaughter for the deadly fire on Dawes Avenue SE.

Scales' wife, Wanedia Scales, 34, his stepson, Xavier Woldeab, 15, and his two biological children Robert Scales, Jr., 13 and Elijah Scales, 9 all died in the fire.

Crews were called to the home at 2902 Dawes Avenue SE near 28th Street shortly after midnight on Feb. 5.

Court records indicate that Wanedia Scales had previously tried to file for divorce. In a petition for personal protection order against Robert Scales, the 34-year-old mother said she feared for her safety. The petition was denied.

She wrote that Robert Scales "vandalized property and has threaten (sic) to burn the house down with me in it." She also wrote that he threatened her in front of the children.

Wanedia Scales died at the scene; the three boys died at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital. Initially, Robert Scales said he was at work when the fire took place.

Robert Scales is being held in the Kent County Jail. His arraignment is pending.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.