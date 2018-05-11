GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GFIA) has started the second wave of construction on a transformation project.

According to airport officials, construction on the second phase of the Gateway Transformation Project began Monday and will continue through summer 2020.

The construction will provide improvements to the airline ticket counters and baggage service offices, baggage claim, curbside and the 'front of house' areas. The main features will include relocating TSA screening equipment from the airline queuing areas, upgrading the space around the baggage claim carousels, and adding food and beverage establishments and restrooms to the space near baggage claim.

Remodeling will include new terrazzo flooring, new LED lighting fixtures, upgraded signage, and more.

Phase I of the Gateway Transformation Project started in December 2015, and wrapped up in September 2017. The first phase included a consolidated security checkpoint which centralized and combined security screening, along with new retail and concession space, restrooms and nursing

rooms, business centers, and more.

“The comments we have received regarding Phase One of the Gateway Transformation Project have

been overwhelmingly supportive and have generated excitement for what’s to come in Phase Two,”

said GFIA President & CEO Jim Gill. “We look forward to completing the next round of construction

to make our entire airport reflective of the scenery and beauty of West Michigan as we continue to

be the gateway to our region.”

Because some of the construction will have an impact on passenger operations both in the terminal

building and those picking up and dropping off passengers at the curb front, GFIA encourages visitors

to prepare ahead of time by arriving at least 90 minutes before their scheduled flight, and by visiting www.grr.org/construction.php. Updates on the progress of the construction,

photos, and other helpful tips are listed here. Additionally, signage, maps, and airport ambassadors

are available in the terminal building to assist with any passenger needs or directions.

The second phase construction and design is expected to cost $18 million and generate over 40 full time jobs.

