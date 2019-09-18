LOWELL, Mich. — Carol McGregor was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1996.

"All I did was cry for three days....my Mom was like 'oh my gosh I can't lose my daughter,'" says McGregor.

She didn't realize how much her diagnosis would affect others.

"But other people and other families, they don't know how to comfort you," says McGregor.

Carol found that comfort when she visited Gilda's Club.

"When you can sit and talk to other people that have gone through the same thing, that's the beauty about it," says McGregor.

"It's a supportive community here at Gilda's Club where people can come in and not feel so alone in their cancer and their grief," says Lindsay Jousma the Club's Director.

On Tuesday, the Lowell Chapter of Gilda's Club celebrated 10 years of service in the community. It was founded in part due to funds raised from the Pink Arrow Pride game.

"So we'll have doctors, lawyers, nurses, come on into Gilda's Club and share their expertise with our members so our members have a chance to really learn," says Jousma.

And the center offers a space for family members too. As for Carol, her health is now fine and she spends her time mentoring new members of the Lowell Club.

"Until I went to Gilda's Club I didn't know that I did need it, it was like all these people had the same thing, they have the same story," says McGregor.

