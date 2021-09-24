Governor's Office: Joneigh Khaldun stepping down as chief medical executive

Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian will take over the chief medical executive and chief deputy for health position beginning Oct. 1.

MICHIGAN, USA — The Executive Office of the Governor announced Friday that Dr. Joneigh Khaldun has accepted a position outside of the state government. Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian will take over the chief medical executive and chief deputy for health position beginning Oct. 1.

“Thanks to Dr. J’s around-the-clock leadership, our state acted quickly with the best available data and science to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save countless lives during the pandemic,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Michigan has one of the lowest number of cases per capita, and numerous studies show that the tough decisions we made helped save thousands of lives."

Gov. Whitmer also applauded Dr. Khaldun's efforts to reduce COVID-19 cases and deaths in people of color across the state.

Dr. Khaldun's last day will be Thursday, Sept. 30.

“I am so grateful to Governor Whitmer, Director Hertel and all of the state departments, local health departments, health systems, physicians and community organizations across Michigan that I have had the privilege to work with over the last five years in my roles at the Detroit Health Department and the State of Michigan,” said Dr. Khaldun. “This work has been the honor of my life. I’ve been inspired by the entire MDHHS team and their expertise and dedication to serving the people of Michigan."

Dr. Bagdasarian served as a senior public health physician at MDHHS and brings a wealth of knowledge relating to infectious diseases and public health. She has also provided leadership and formed a testing strategy throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am honored to be named the state’s chief medical executive," said Dr. Bagdasarian. "I know we have a committed, resolute and untiring team that cares deeply about public health and moving past this current crisis. I look forward to collaborating with MDHHS and the governor’s office and other state departments to address this challenge and any others that may present in the future.”

The State of Michigan will be conducting a nationwide search for a permanent chief medical executive.

