Grand Rapids man wanted for triple homicide, considered ‘armed and dangerous'

Officers found three elderly residents of a Grass Lake Twp. home dead from apparent gunshot wounds Sunday morning. They're still looking for Borton.

GRASS LAKE, Mich. — Jackson County police are still looking for Zacharie Borton, a Grand Rapids man suspected of killing three elderly men on Sunday morning.

Around 5:50 a.m. Sunday, police were alerted to possible shooting victims inside a home in Grass Lake Township. Deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police in Jackson arrived at the residence on the 4900 block of Fishville Rd.

Inside the home, officers found three elderly residents dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The residents were Delmar Fraley, 80, Edward Kantzler, 70, and Michael Pauli, 70.

Zacharie Scott Borton, a 43-year-old who was staying at the residence is now missing. Police believe he is involved in the murders.

Kantzler’s vehicle was stolen from the home and Borton is believed to be driving it. The car is a 2006 Ford Explorer with Michigan registration EDH 1595. Borton is 5’11 and 210 lbs with numerous tattoos.

He is also currently wanted by Grand Rapids Police for one count of felonious assault and one count of discharging a firearm into a building.

Borton is also a registered sex offender. He was previously charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct for a person 13 through 15 in 1995.

Anyone who sees Borton, the Ford Explorer, or has any information is asked to call 911 immediately. Police say not to approach Borton, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.