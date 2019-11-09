GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - On Friday, Sept. 13, Yes! GR Parks will launch a campaign to support the Parks, Pools and Playgrounds proposal.

The proposal is a millage that will renew and replace the current seven-year parks millage approved by voters in 2013. It's set to expire next year.

If passed on Tuesday, Nov. 5, the proposal will establish dedicated funding to keep parks and playgrounds maintained, keep all Grand Rapids pools and splash pads open, continue park improvement projects and support additional recreational programming for kids in Grand Rapids.

Community members are invited to learn more about Yes! GR Parks campaign at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13 at the Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Grand Rapids.

