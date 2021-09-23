Grand Rapids to host first-ever 'Global Water Fest' this weekend

The festival brings food, entertainment, dragon boat races and more to Canal Park at the Grand River Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Canal Park along the Grand River will be host to Grand Rapids' first-ever Global Water Fest on Saturday.

The festival, scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., will bring international food trucks and vendors, entertainment, dragon boat races, paddleboarding lessons, watercraft demonstrations and live music to the riverside at 941 Monroe Ave.

Festivities kick off at 9:30 a.m. with a blessing of the water by Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe/Gun Lake Pottawatomi elder Punkin Shananaquet, an awakening of the dragons by Buddhist representatives and a lion dance performance.

“Water has been celebrated throughout time and place. From necessity to playful, water supports communities while restoring life in those who drink it or live near its sources,” said Ace Marasigan, Global Water Fest GR event creator. “We look forward to activating the Grand River while showcasing various global cultures that celebrate the water. We hope to bring people together, mend fences and support community relationships.”

Global Water Fest GR will feature a professional dragon boat race between teams from South Haven and Lansing.

Eight amateur dragon boat teams will also compete in tournament-style paddle races.

Races will begin approximately every 30 minutes throughout the day with a medal ceremony at 5:30 p.m.

Canal Park is nestled in the Monroe North Downtown Refreshment area, so patrons can buy and carry alcoholic drinks inside designated refreshment areas.

Adult beverages will be available for purchase from surrounding establishments, including City Built Brewing Company, Linear Restaurant and Speak EZ Lounge. A tent and social area will be available at Canal Park.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation.

You can learn more about the schedule of events and other activities here.

