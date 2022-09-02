Coming soon: Griffins offer first-ever free sensory friendly hockey game

The game will fill a void for a community that's had a rough time with the pandemic.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An upcoming Grand Rapids Griffins game is more important than most for a community that has a tough time at games, even when there isn't a pandemic going on.

Drew Edgerton is the ultimate Michigan sports fan. His two favorite teams are the Red Wings and the Griffins.

"Drew follows the Tigers. He follows the Red Wings. I don't know why, but he follows the Lions," said Betsy Edgerton, Drew's mom.

His favorite player is Dylan Larkin, "because he's a forward," he says. A forward, just like Drew is in the Special Olympics.

But for fans like Drew, some aspects of the game are not as fun. The loud noises, lighting and masses of people can be overwhelming to him.

"You're overly excited or over overly stimulated by the crowd," said Betsy.

That's why the Griffins are changing things up for a night. It's their first-ever sensory friendly game on Feb. 26.

"It's a really welcoming environment," said Betsy. "The lights are set at a level where everyone feels much more comfortable."

"We will have no horns during the goals. There'll be no pyrotechnics," said Suzanne Wilcox, co-founder of Beer City Dog Biscuits.

"It's an opportunity for them to come back to life again," said Betsy. "So many of Drew's friends, including Drew, don't have cell phones, and don't have computers. And they remain isolated and alone."

The staff at the non-profit Beer City Dog Biscuits wanted to make sure as many people get to enjoy this game. They teamed up with the red glasses movement and Huntington Bank to give hundreds of tickets to people with different abilities.

"[It will provide] a community for individuals to be able to participate," said Wilcox, "To allow them to start participating back into society and back into life."

"This game is so important," she said.

If you and your caregiver are interested in those free tickets, visit their site here.

