Dr. Caleb Bupp a geneticist with Spectrum Health talks with Val Lego about gene therapies for breast cancer and the need for more Americans to be involved in the studies so researchers can continue to find new treatments and possibly even a cure.

The national research program All Of Us sponsored by the National Institutes of Health is looking for a million Americans to participate.

Find out more information on the program and how to participate by at All Of Us.

