Additional food assistance continues through July in Michigan

MICHIGAN, USA — The state of Michigan is extending food assistance for 350,000 families through the month of July, according to the governor's office.
Michigan previously approved the additional food assistance for March through June – and now that is being extended for the month of July with approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service.
“Many Michigan families are still struggling to put food on the table as a result of this global pandemic,” Whitmer said. “These additional payments will help many Michiganders as they continue to deal with an unprecedented public health and economic emergency.”
Those who are eligible will see additional food assistance benefits on their Bridge Card by July 30, with payments beginning for some households on July 20. Additional benefits will be loaded onto Bridge Cards as a separate payment from the assistance that is provided earlier in the month.
Nearly 1.5 million people in Michigan receive federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits through the state’s Food Assistance Program.
