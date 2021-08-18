Allegan County Health Dept. mandates masks in schools for grades K-6

The county is currently in the "high" category for spread of COVID-19.

ALLEGAN, Mich. — Starting Wednesday, kindergarteners through the sixth grade, staff and all visitors are required to mask up in schools.

Last month, the CDC recommended universal masking for all teachers, students, staff and visitors regardless of vaccination status.

Grand Rapids Public Schools and many other districts have ordered students and staff to wear masks indoors.

Allegan County Health Officer Angelique Joynes is concerned with the spread of the virus, and issued the order Wednesday.

The order remains in effect until further notice, or until six weeks past the date when the COVID-19 vaccine is authorized and available to people age five through 11.

Kids 12 years and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

You can read the entire health order here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.