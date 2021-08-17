Kent County COVID transmission rate upgraded to ‘high’

The CDC recommends that people in areas with a high transmission rate wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The COVID-19 transmission rate in Kent County has been upgraded to “high”, according to the CDC transmission map.

The seven-day average for new cases rose more than 42% in the last week, with a positivity rate in the county sitting at just under 8%, according to the CDC.

Ottawa, Ionia and Allegan counties were already in the high transmission level. Muskegon and Barry are still in the substantial category.

