As virus cases surge, state Senate opts to curb restrictions

LANSING, Mich — The Michigan Senate has again sought to limit state pandemic restrictions, voting to let all family members attend an athlete’s sporting event and large families to eat at a restaurant table.

The Republican-sponsored legislation was approved on party lines Tuesday and sent to the House at a time COVID-19 cases are surging.

The measure also would prohibit the state health director from issuing an order to cap residential gatherings, bar high school graduation ceremonies or prevent people from traveling between multiple properties.

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer previously vetoed other measures that would have curbed her administration’s authority to control the coronavirus.

