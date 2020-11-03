MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Central Michigan University has announced it will move to online only class after spring break through March 20 because of concerns with the coronavirus.

The university said in an online release that students should not return to campus following spring break.

The move comes after the first two presumptive cases of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, have been confirmed in Michigan.

All face-to-face classes a in Mount Pleasant — and at all of CMU’s satellite campuses throughout the U.S. with the exception of those on military bases — will move to an online format.

A decision regarding classes for the following week will be made by Thursday, March 19, at 4 p.m.

The campus will remain open, and business operations will continue. All CMU-sponsored events or gatherings of more than 50 people are canceled through March 31.

University-sponsored domestic travel through March 31 is canceled and international trips were already restricted by the school.

"This situation is evolving every day, and all CMU guidelines are subject to change as we learn more, University President Bob Davies said. "I appreciate your understanding and continued cooperation as we make necessary decisions to keep everyone safe."

Central will continue to post updates on the coronavirus updates webpage.

