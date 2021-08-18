Chief medical advisor told Whitmer mask order in schools would slow spread

The state health department last week strongly recommended universal masking in schools regardless of vaccination status but stopped short of requiring it.

LANSING, Mich. — LANSING, Mich. (AP/WZZM) — Michigan’s top doctor says she's told Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state health director that reinstituting a mask requirement in K-12 schools would likely lessen the spread of COVID-19, but she adds there are other factors when considering the step.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun reiterated Wednesday she's “concerned” about the coronavirus’ potential impact on schools as the delta variant takes hold.

The state health department last week strongly recommended universal masking in schools regardless of vaccination status but stopped short of requiring it.

Superintendents have expressed frustration over having to decide about masks, a contentious issue in recent school board meetings.

Gov. Whitmer's Office issued a statement Wednesday afternoon:

"As school districts prepare for the upcoming school year, it is our hope that schools will offer in-person instruction by putting in place appropriate mitigation measures.

While the vast majority of middle school and high school students are eligible for the safe and effective vaccines, we know that face coverings can help slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect younger students who do not have access to the vaccine yet.

As Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said, these smart public health protocols are only effective if everyone works together to protect each other.

That’s why school districts and local health departments should work together to put in place universal mask policies to keep students safe and ensure that in-person learning can continue this year.

Right now, nearly 60 school districts have made the choice to have face coverings this school year, which accounts for more than 250,000 students across the state. We know what works to slow the spread of COVID-19 and ensure that we can all safely get back to normal."

