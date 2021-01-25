Coronavirus updates, Jan. 25: State reports over 3,000 cases for Sunday and Monday, overall case count surpasses 551,000

Here are the live updates for Monday, Jan. 25

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Sunday and Monday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported a combined case count of 3,011 for Sunday and Monday. The average number of cases per day was 1,505. The total case count is now 551,080.

The death toll is now at 14,326 with 35 deaths reported.

The latest data on recoveries is from Friday, Jan. 22. It shows that 463,106 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

Michigan is reporting the number of cases at long term care facilities. That data can be seen here. The state is also now reporting school-related outbreaks and that data can be viewed here.

Michigan has now confirmed 17 cases of the COVID-19 variant known as B.1.1.7 in both Washtenaw and Wayne counties.

“There are likely more cases that we have not yet identified, and there’s possibly a spread of the variant that is happening right now,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief deputy director for health at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Gov. Whitmer, MDHHS highlight state’s successes in helping families

On Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer highlighted her administration and the actions taken during the pandemic to provide access to food for people who have been affected by the coronavirus.

“Our philosophy is that no one should have to worry about putting food on the table for their families – especially during a pandemic,” Whitmer said.

DeVos Place COVID-19 vaccine clinic launches Monday

The West Michigan Vaccine Clinic is located inside the DeVos Place downtown launches Monday, Jan. 25. Vaccines are available by appointment-only, as well as availability.

The hope is the eventually administer up to 20,000 vaccines per day.

No data on Sundays

MDHHS has stopped reporting data on cases, deaths, and testing on Sunday. Those numbers will be release with Monday's update.

Saturday's cases

On Saturday, MDHHS reported a daily case count of 1,601. The total case count is 548,069.

The death toll is now at 14,291 with 221 deaths reported Saturday. That death count includes 205 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

