Coronavirus updates, July 23: 699 new cases of COVID-19 reported by the state

Here are the live updates for Thursday, July 23.

Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Thursday's cases

In the state's update on Thursday the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 699 daily cases of COVID-19, making the total 75, 947.

The death toll also rose Thursday according to the state. The total number of deaths from the virus in Michigan is 6,148. Seven of the deaths were reported Thursday and six of those deaths were identified during a Vital Records review.

Hospitalizations have increased. There are 474 COVID-19 patients in Michigan hospitals, 130 on ventilators, and 228 in critical care as of July 21.

Michigan is reporting the number of cases at long term care facilities. That data can be seen here.

MSU football pauses workouts after staff tests positive for COVID-19

Michigan State Athletics confirmed Wednesday that the university's football team is pausing workers after a staff member tested for positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from the school, the team was preparing for the start of the 20-hour week when they discovered the case.

The program said it will pause workouts and will not start the 20-hour week until all the surveillance testing results are complete.

Grand Rapids approves first social districts, plans move forward

The Grand Rapids City Commission approved the first social districts, which would create specific areas where people can drink in public.

The first social districts will be located downtown at Monroe North, outside the Van Andel Arena, Bridge Street, and on Wealthy Street between Union and Eastern.

The social districts will not go into effect until the city files plans with the MLCC and the MLCC issues the first social district permit to a qualified licensee. Officials intend to submit district plans with MLCC in the next couple days.

Wednesday's cases

In the state's Wednesday update the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 523 daily cases of COVID-19, making the total 75,248.

There were six deaths recorded. The death toll is now 6,141.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.