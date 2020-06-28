Coronavirus updates, June 28: Grand Rapids restaurants close, worldwide cases surpass 10 million

Here are the live updates for Sunday, June 28.

MICHIGAN, USA — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Grand Rapids restaurant workers test positive for COVID-19, close until further notice

Two Grand Rapids restaurants announced Saturday that a team member tested positive for COVID-19.

Both Butcher’s Union and O’Toole’s Public House restaurants took to Facebook to announce they will be closing until further notice.

Confirmed coronavirus cases pass 10 million worldwide

Confirmed coronavirus infections have surpassed the 10 million mark worldwide.

A tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University registered the grim milestone Sunday, after India and Russia added thousands of new cases. The United States has confirmed more than 2.5 million infections, the most in the world.

Globally, the Hopkins tally has reported nearly 500,000 deaths.

Saturday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 314 new cases of COVID-19, making the total 63,009.

This is the first time in 6 days that cases have not climbed. Yesterday's 389 new cases was the highest daily count in nearly a month.

State also shows these cases are climbing as testing increases.

Today, the death count is 19. The death toll is now 5,907.

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.