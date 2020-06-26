Bostwick Lake Inn temporarily closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

T he restaurant said it was deep cleaning and all other employees were being tested as well.

ROCKFORD, Mich. — A Rockford restaurant is temporarily closed after it confirmed an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

Bostwick Lake Inn, located at 8521 Belding Rd. NE, said on Facebook said one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

"The safety of our staff and guests is our top priority, so we will be exercising extreme caution and closing temporarily," the Facebook post said.

Bostwick Lake Inn said it would be deep cleaning the restaurant and testing all its employees for COVID-19. The restaurant said it will conduct contact tracing for all employees or guests who may have come in contact with the employee who tested positive.

"We will reopen as soon as we feel it is safe to do so and are grateful for your patience and understanding as we navigate through these difficult times together," Bostwick Lake Inn said on Facebook.

Find more about Bostwick Lake Inn's COVID-19 policy and safety precaution in full here.

