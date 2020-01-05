Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state officials report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Whitmer to give update at 3 p.m.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is set to give an update at 3 p.m. She extended Michigan's state of emergency on Thursday until May 28.

Michigan gets $390 million in federal education funding

The state of Michigan is set to receive $390 million from the U.S. Department of Education's Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund (ESSER).

The ESSER fund is providing $13.2 billion in emergency relief to address the impact that COVID-19 has had on elementary and secondary schools.

Whitmer extends emergency declaration without legislature

Michigan's House of Representatives on Thursday refused to extend the state of emergency, which expires at midnight, but hours later the governor says she has now extended it by 28 days.

The emergency declaration is separate from the stay-home order, which is still set to expire May 15. But, the emergency declaration is what allows for the governor to issue mandates like the stay-home order. The legislature voted Thursday to replace the emergency and the executive orders with similar legislation.

Thursday's cases

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Michigan is now 41,379 and 3,789 people have died, according to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The state reported 980 new cases and 119 new deaths on Thursday. However, 40 of those deaths have accumulated over a period longer than just the last 24 hours. The state is reviewing death certificate data three times per week and adding in those deaths as they are reviewed.

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

