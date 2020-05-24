Coronavirus updates, May 24: Daily death rate drops to 5; Lowest increase in 2 months

Here are the live updates on coronavirus for Sunday, May 24.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Sunday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 314 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the total to 54,679.

The daily death rate increased by 5, the lowest since the beginning of the pandemic. However, reporting of deaths tend to lag on the weekends. The death toll has now reached 5,228.

The latest data on recoveries is from Friday, May 23. It shows that 33,168 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

The Michigan Department of Corrections has tested every inmate within its system. While results are still pending on many inmates, MDOC reports 3,303 positive cases of COVID-19 and 64 deaths.The Federal Corrections Institute reported 132 cases and four deaths.

The number of hospitalizations has dropped below 1,000, with 953 COVID-19 patients in Michigan hospitals. There are 319 people on ventilators and 449 in critical care.

The latest data on testing is from Thursday, May 21, and it shows 22,796 total tests were performed. The state recently started separating diagnostic tests and antibody tests; 14,906 of Thursday's test results were diagnostic.

Michigan started reporting the number of cases at long term care facilities. That data can be seen here.

Michigan's case fatality rate is 10%, but health officials say this will likely decline as testing of people with mild symptoms becomes more widely available.

The state emphasizes that the report of cumulative data is "provisional and subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report."

Michigan State Police report successful first day of free COVID-19 testing in Muskegon

Saturday morning began a weekend of free, drive-through COVID-19 testing for Muskegon Heights Residents. The testing will resume today at 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

To make this free testing possible, the Michigan National Guard teamed up with the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local partners. Their goal is to provide widespread, no-cost testing to any residents, whether they have been exposed to a positive coronavirus case or aren’t exhibiting any symptoms at all.

Saturday's Cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 452 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday, making the total 54,365.

There were 65 new deaths reported, which included 44 deaths from a review of death certificate data; the total death toll in the state is 5,223.

The latest data on recoveries is from Friday, May 33. It shows that 33,168 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

The Michigan Department of Corrections has tested every inmate within its system. While results are still pending on many inmates, MDOC reports 3,289 positive cases of COVID-19 and 62 deaths.The Federal Corrections Institute reported 129 cases and four deaths.

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

