Coronavirus updates, Sept. 8: COVID-19 cases on Michigan universities, U-M grad students strike

Here are the live updates for Tuesday, Sept. 8

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

GVSU reports nearly 300 COVID-19 cases since start of classes

Grand Valley State University reports nearly 300 COVID-19 cases among the campus community since the start of classes last month.

According to the university's data dashboard two staff members have tested positive for the virus, as well as 16 on-campus students.

There are 176 near-campus student cases, as of Friday, Sept. 4. The university reported 67 cases in other students

Since Aug. 17 there has been a total of 271 cases within the GVSU community. GVSU students returned to class on Monday, Aug. 31.

MSU: 124 new cases of the coronavirus among students

Michigan State University says 124 students reported positive results for the coronavirus last week. Nearly all the students live off campus. They had symptoms and were tested on campus or reported the results from tests performed elsewhere.

President Samuel Stanley Jr. said the numbers are “disappointing but not unexpected.”

Nonetheless, Stanley says it's a “wake-up call” to the community. Ingham County health officials have limited outdoor gatherings in East Lansing to 25 people. East Lansing also is requiring masks on streets and sidewalks in popular commercial areas near campus.

Graduate students who teach launch strike at U-Michigan

Graduate students who teach classes are on strike at the University of Michigan over in-person instruction during the coronavirus pandemic and other issues. The strikers chanted and held umbrellas while marching in the rain Tuesday.

The Graduate Employees’ Organization, which represents more than 1,000 instructors, has called for a four-day strike.

The vast majority of classes at the University of Michigan have shifted to online. But the union said the university isn’t doing enough to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It also wants the campus police budget cut by 50% and an end to cooperation with Ann Arbor police.

Monday's cases

In the state's Monday update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,156 cases of coronavirus, which includes the daily count from Sunday as well. The total number is now 107,371.

There were four deaths recorded on Sunday and Monday. The death toll has reached 6,538.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

