COVID-19 spike in 2 counties due to residents not following CDC guidelines, Health Department says

On Saturday, Newaygo County recorded 105 new cases, while Oceana recorded 85 new cases and 2 new deaths.

While overall COVID-19 cases in Michigan have started to decrease, two counties are experiencing a spike in cases. According to District Health Department #10 (DHD#10), this spike is due to individuals not following guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus.

Newaygo and Oceana Counties fall under the jurisdictions of DHD#10. On Saturday, Newaygo County recorded 105 total cases, while Oceana recorded 85 total cases and 2 new deaths.

According to a press release sent out by DHD#10 Saturday, while many business and people in the two counties have followed CDC guidelines, many have also chosen not to adhere to those same guidelines.

“We understand the frustration that business owners express as they are doing everything right to keep their facilities disinfected and their employees safe,” said Kevin Hughes, Health Officer for DHD#10. “We can’t say enough just how important it is for everyone to please do your part to not only protect you and your family, but to protect others.”

DHD#10 reiterated the fact that people who have the virus can be asymptomatic but can still spread it to others.

“More testing is being done in these communities by hospitals and the opening of the drive through testing clinic in Shelby through a joint effort of Northwest Michigan Health Services and DHD#10,” the release reads. “More testing will identify additional cases otherwise unknown. DHD#10 continues to work closely with our partners, local employers and community officials to provide guidance and assistance to slow the spread.”

To help decrease the number of cases in the counties, DHD#10 recommends that residents follow CDC guidelines. More information about coronavirus in DHD#10 can be found here.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.