COVID-19 doesn't keep couple from their most important date in 62 years

Glenn & June Troyer contracted COVID-19 at the same time and needed to be hospitalized. When they reunited after quarantining, they pushed each other to recover.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ever since COVID-19 found it's way to Michigan in March 2020, words like loss, distance, and separation seemingly took on new meaning.

The word that really became taboo quickly was, together.

An elderly couple from Grand Rapids begs to differ. They believe their time together actually helped them both kick the virus at the same time.

"We got married on April 18, 1958," said Glenn Troyer, 85. "The only time my wife and I have been separated for any real length of time was when I was in the service."

Glenn and his wife June say they were taking every recommended precaution there was to avoid contracting COVID-19, but it didn't stop the virus from infecting them in late October.

"Neither one of us felt well," said June, 83. "At first it felt like a common cold then it kept getting worse."

About ten days after their symptoms started, the Troyers decided they needed to call their doctor. Not long after that, two ambulances rolled up to the Troyer's home. Glenn was transported in one while June was taken in the other.

Soon after arriving at Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital, the Troyers both tested positive for COVID-19 and were immediately admitted, and forced to experience something they hadn't had to deal with much in their 62 years of marriage - separation.

"We both had to quarantine for ten days," said Glenn. "We had rooms next door to each other but couldn't be together."

The Troyers say they'd call each other on the phone a few times each day to check in.

"I felt confident that [June] was being taken care of," said Glenn.

When their quarantines lifted, the Troyers had to start physical therapy so they could rebuild all the strength the virus had taken from them. One of the therapists decided to schedule Glenn and June for physical therapy at the same time.

Kind of like an 'arranged date.'

"It was wonderful seeing him again," said June, recalling the moment she saw Glenn walk into the physical therapy room, after having not seen him for almost two weeks. "It was obvious that we were both getting better."

The Troyers began rehabilitation together, pushing each other daily toward recovery.

"It was a happy moment," said Glenn. "It just worked out better working together."

After just five days of therapy, the Troyers returned to their baseline level of function.

The couple was released from the hospital on Nov. 24 - two days before Thanksgiving. They've continued to attend physical therapy sessions twice a week, with their last scheduled appointment on Thursday, Dec. 17, as they continue on the road to a full recovery.

"We needed each other to get through it together," said Glenn.

