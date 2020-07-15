Fitness class, rally to be held at Michigan Capitol

The goal of the event is to highlight the benefits of exercise during the COVID-19 pandemic.

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Fitness Club Association (MFCA) is set to host a fitness workout and rally Tuesday, July 21 on the Michigan State Capitol lawn.

Gyms in Michigan have been closed since March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is being held with the goal to highlight the benefits of exercise during this uncertain time.

MFCA says the prolonged closure of gyms has left Michiganders with few options for their regular exercise routines.

“According to the CDC, the leading factor in COVID-19 hospitalizations and complications is obesity, meaning Michigan has to get fit to survive the pandemic,” said Alyssa Tushman, Vice Chair of the MFCA. “It’s been four months since gyms have been shut down and despite availability of online and in-home workouts, Michiganders are losing this battle.”

On Wednesday, June 24, the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals announced that Michigan gyms would remain closed.

While many nonessential businesses have reopened in the last month, gyms have remained off limits.

“Exercise helps build immunity and right now we all need to make sure we’re as healthy as possible to help ourselves fight this virus,” Tushman said. “If you suffer from chronic diseases, including heart disease and diabetes, you’re making it worse by gaining weight.”

The rally will be held at the Michigan State Capitol lawn on Tuesday, July 21 at 10:30 a.m.

Registration information can be found here.

