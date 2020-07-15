Coronavirus updates, July 15: Whitmer to hold press conference on emergency declaration extension

Here are the live updates for Wednesday, July 15.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Whitmer extends emergency declaration, will hold press conference Wednesday

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday that every region in Michigan has seen an uptick in new COVID-19 cases over the past three weeks and because of this she has extended an emergency and disaster declaration until Aug. 11.

Whitmer is expected to a hold a press conference on the extension at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15.

Tuesday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 584 daily cases of COVID-19, making the state total 70,306.

There were six deaths recorded Tuesday; the death toll is now 6,081.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

