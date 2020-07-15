Michigan, Michigan State coaches team up to support mask wearing

The new advertisement features six coaches from MSU and U-M.

LANSING, Mich — University of Michigan and Michigan State University Athletic coaches have teamed up in support of public mask wearing.

Today, athletic coaches from both schools joined Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist to announce their support and show a new advertisement promoting the importance of wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new television ad features MSU football coach Mel Tucker, MSU men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo, MSU women’s basketball coach Suzy Merchant, U-M football coach Jim Harbaugh, U-M men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard, and U-M women’s basketball coach Kim Barnes Arico.

“If we all work together as a team and wear our masks now, we can put our state in a stronger position for kids to return to school safely in the fall,” said Whitmer.

“Masks can reduce the chance of spreading COVID-19 by about 70 percent, and it’s been proven that masking up can protect our small businesses and our economy. By wearing masks, we can save lives and protect our family, friends, and the heroes on the front lines from the spread of COVID-19. This is going to be a team effort, but I know Michigan is up to the challenge.”

Gov. Whittmer giving update on COVID-19 response WATCH LIVE: Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will provide an update regarding the state’s response efforts to COVID-19. Posted by 13 On Your Side on Wednesday, July 15, 2020

On Friday, July 10, Whitmer signed an executive order requiring the use of masks in indoor public space and in crowded outdoor spaces.

The order requires businesses that are open to the public to refuse entry or service to people who refuse wear a mask. For businesses, that order went into effect on Monday, July 13.

“It doesn’t matter who you root for or who you vote for, I am encouraging everyone to wear a mask,” said MSU Men’s Basketball Head Coach Tom Izzo. “It’s simple, but we all have to commit to it to make it work. This is a decision about the health of each person and the health of our greater community. Wearing a mask will protect you and can help save lives.”

On Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 891 daily cases of COVID-19, making the state total 71,197.

This is the highest daily case total since May 14 when 1,191 cases were reported.

