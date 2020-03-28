GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids pastor tested positive for COVID-19, according to his church's website.

Rev. Mark Przybysz of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Community has been in the hospital since March 25, the website reads.

The priest was tested for COVID-19 upon his hospitalization earlier this week. The church writes that Przybysz will remain in the hospital for a few more days.

"He is not on a ventilator and has let us know he is making improvements. Continued prayers are appreciated," reads a Friday post on the website.

All services and events at St. Anthony of Padua have been canceled through Easter Monday on April 13, amid the pandemic.

The church says it will continue providing updates about Przybysz's condition.

