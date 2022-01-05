Hamburger Mary's temporarily closing due to COVID spike, staffing shortage

They hope by temporarily closing now the move will keep them financially able to open again in the future.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hamburger Mary's Grand Rapids location has made the decision to pause business, according to their Facebook Wednesday morning.

The business says they made the tough decision after the ongoing rise in COVID cases and a lack of employees. They hope by temporarily closing now, the move will keep them financially able to open again in the future.

"The spike in Covid causing lack of employees and the negative impact on sales makes it irresponsible for us financially to continue opening at this point," Hamburger Mary's wrote on Facebook. "The staff and house cast have been made aware… we are sad but hopeful we can regroup and get the doors back open sooner than later. We are hoping this is truly a pause and nothing more!"

They went on to say how thankful they are for the ongoing support and they hope to be back open serving West Michigan again soon.

Hamburger Mary's is known for its energetic, inclusive atmosphere and live drag shows. The Grand Rapids location opened in October of 2020.

