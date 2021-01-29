Restaurants have the weekend to prepare for indoor dining to resume Monday

An epidemic order issued by MDHHS last week will allow for indoor dining starting Feb. 1, but with certain requirements.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan restaurant and bar owners have the weekend to prepare for the return of indoor dining services Monday, Feb. 1.

Last week, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) issued a new epidemic order that continues to relax indoor activity restrictions.

The new order will allow for indoor dining, but with certain requirements:

Restaurants and bars can reopened at 25% capacity with up to 100 people.

Tables must be six feet apart with no more than six people per table.

Outdoor tents with four sides are permitted under these same rules.

Bars and restaurants must close by 10 p.m.

Contact information must be collected from diners for contact tracing purposes.

The new order will last until Sunday, Feb. 21.

The state also announced the MI COVID-19 Safer Dining program. It allows restaurants to "work with a certified HVAC inspector who will recommend changes to air ventilation to improve circulation and reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread." It also requires restaurants to abide by safety protocols like mask wearing and social distancing.

Officials hope to have more information, because two webinars originally scheduled for this week had to be rescheduled. The new dates have yet to be determined. Despite that, some restaurant owners say they will likely join the voluntary program, but are concerned about cost.

