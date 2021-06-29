Kalamazoo County identifies first case of COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant spreads more easily and quickly than other variants of COVID.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Just days after the first case of the COVID-19 delta variant was identified in Michigan, another case has been reported in Kalamazoo County.

The Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department said public health is conducting contact tracing to identify close contacts and vaccination statuses.

“The introduction of the Delta COVID-19 variant in Kalamazoo County underscores the importance of continued vigilance to prevent the spread of COVID-19” said Dr. William Nettleton, medical director of Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department.

“Getting vaccinated remains the best defense against COVID-19. Washing your hands, maintaining physical distance when possible, and wearing a mask if you are unvaccinated or feeling unwell will provide further protection against the Delta variant of COVID-19.”

The delta variant spreads more easily and quickly than other variants of COVID. It is also believed to be more contagious, according to the health department.

In Michigan, the delta variant was first identified in a vaccinated person in their 50s who had recently traveled.

