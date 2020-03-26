GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Friday, March 27 at 5 p.m. the Kent County Recycling Center will close to all incoming loads of recyclables in order to protect employees by limiting exposure to COVID-19.

The Recycling Center employs 40 people who handle recyclables throughout the sorting process. Due to the close proximity of workstations on the processing line, maintaining six feet of separation isn't possible to maintain operations.

As other manufacturing processors shut down facilities, Kent County's ability to transport recyclable has constricted.

The residential drop-off station at North Kent Recycling & Waste Center will also be closed starting at 5 p.m. on Friday March 27.

All recyclables sent to these facilities must be held until the centers reopen or bagged with the rest of your trash.

Kent County’s South Kent Landfill, Waste-to-Energy Facility and North Kent Transfer Station will remain open to provide critical solid waste disposal services that sustain and protect health in the community.

Residents are reminded to bag all their trash before placing it at the curb for pick-up in order to minimize the risk of exposure to COVID-19 for waste workers.

For more information about service changes in Kent County, visit their website.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.