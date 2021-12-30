MDHHS won't mirror new isolation guidance

The MDHHS says it will wait for additional guidance from the CDC before changing the department's COVID-19 protocols.

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), for now, will not mirror new recommendations from U.S. officials on reducing isolation restrictions for people infected with the coronavirus from 10 days to five.

In a statement late Wednesday, the MDHHS said it will review supporting evidence for the guidance issued Monday. It also will wait for additional information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, specifically for special populations and high-risk settings. That may come early next week.

The state and federal recommendations, while not binding, are used by local health departments.

The new guidance from the CDC comes as COVID-19 cases surge across both the United States and Michigan. The state reported a new record of cases this week, coming in at 13,000 cases in one day.

Meanwhile, additional beds at hospitals in West Michigan have been added to accommodate more COVID-19 patients. Spectrum Health reported that their hospitals are at 90% capacity and bracing for a surge in patients.

"It's a very, very consistent refrain that staffing is a challenge hour by hour," said Spectrum Health Chief Operating Officer Brian Brasser. "(Patient) census and volume is often at record levels. So the community does need to know that this isn't business as usual."

The MDHHS recommends wearing a mask when indoors, socially distancing and getting tested for COVID-19. Michiganders are encouraged to receive a vaccine to prevent the spread of the virus.

