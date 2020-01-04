MICHIGAN, USA — The Attorney General sent a letter to Menards on Tuesday after receiving reports that employees were not following Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order.

According to the state, "the order looks to limit the number of people on site to only those necessary to sustain or protect life. In turn, the number of workers on-site should be reduced to only those needed to perform those specific operations."

Menards is allowed to stay open, but the AG's office said business operations are restricted by other limitations in the governor's order and stores need to reduce the number of employees on site.

“The current climate should not be viewed through the lens of business opportunism where dollars drive decisions over the good of the public’s health,” said Nessel. “We have asked that Menards cease any and all practices that run contrary to the spirit and intent of the Governor’s Stay Home, Stay Safe Order, including marketing sales to draw large numbers of the general public into their stores for non-emergency purposes.”

This is the second time Menards has been singled out by the AG's office during the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: Michigan attorney general sends cease and desist letter to Menards for price gouging

Earlier in March, the state office sent a cease and desist letter to Menards after multiple complaints from consumers about face masks, bleach and other products being sold at high prices.

RELATED STORIES:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.