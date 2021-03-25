MI Symptoms COVID-19 symptom tracker surpasses 3 million entries

MI Symptoms, a free, secure online symptom screening tool designed to help organizations screen members and employees for COVID-19 symptoms.

MI Symptoms, a free, secure online symptom screening tool designed to help organizations screen members and employees for COVID-19 symptoms, has surpassed 3 million entries.

MI Symptoms was created by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the University of Michigan to make compliance with symptom screening rules as easy and seamless as possible, ensuring that businesses are able to open safely with simple compliance measures.

The online tool is updated regularly to reflect the latest state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance.

“Screening for COVID-19 symptoms prior to entering the workplace is still required for most in-person work settings, and remains an important way to help prevent spread of COVID-19 in the workplace,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health. “While vaccination efforts are ongoing, it is important that people get tested if they have been exposed or have symptoms, and to continue to wear masks, socially distance and wash hands frequently.”

MI Symptoms receives more than 20,000 submissions per day, with consistent engagement across the state. Participation varies from small businesses to schools, and from law firms to hospitals and other health care settings.

Employers that use this tool also help inform public health officials of potential COVID-19 hotspots through the collected symptom data. The results are used anonymously to create a county and regional map of symptoms and COVID-19 cases across the state so Michiganders can see overall changes relevant to their area of residence.

In addition, if a user has COVID-like symptoms, the state or local health department may reach out to inquire about his/her health and programs that could help find testing or services.

“Instead of a local health department having to wait for lab tests to come back, the department will have an indication if there is a group of individuals working in a place where symptoms have been reported,” said Sarah Lyon-Callo, MDHHS state epidemiologist.

Screening employees for health is currently required by MIOHSA and keeps businesses, employees and customers safer by proactively monitoring employee symptoms.

MI Symptoms is for use by non-employer organizations as well, including athletic organizations and schools. Encouraging symptom screening for athletes, coaches, teachers and students prior to in-person interactions is recommended in current state guidance to reduce the risk of virus transmission.

MI Symptoms is easily accessible by both mobile phones and desktop devices. Along with the user surveys and helpful COVID-19 information, the organization admin dashboard offers a real-time view of individuals’ symptom survey results in that organization and allows for easy download of historical symptom screening records.

MI Symptoms is available in English, Spanish and Arabic.

For more information or to sign-up, visit the MI Symptoms website.

