Michigan rolls out statewide coronavirus exposure app

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan has launched the statewide rollout of a voluntary, free coronavirus app that notifies users if they have potentially been in close contact with infected people.

Monday's announcement comes weeks after the state began piloting the technology in Ingham County, including at Michigan State University.

State Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon is encouraging all Michiganders to download the app onto their smartphones, especially as COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations are surging after an initial wave subsided last spring.

App users who possibly were within 6 feet of infected people for at least 15 minutes are notified.

