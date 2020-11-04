The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has expanded COVID-19 testing within the state by opening 9 new drive-thru testing sites, expanding existing sites and by using a commercial lab in Grand Rapids to speed up testing.

The nine new drive-thru testing locations are scattered throughout the state, and three existing centers are being expanded to handle a greater capacity. Plus one additional testing site will be developed in Detroit.

In total, this accounts for 13 new or expanded testing locations. Two of the new sites in Detroit and Flint will be able to serve at least 750 and 250 people a day.

Additionally, NxGen Laboratory, a commercial lab in Grand Rapids, will processing tests to speed up results. The lab can run more than 3,000 tests a day, which will increase Michigan's number of daily results by 40%.

“Increased testing is the only way we will know where COVID-19 is in Michigan, and will guide our public health response,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive. “Along with social distancing practices such as staying home and keeping 6 feet between yourself and others if you must go out, more testing will help Michigan slow the spread of COVID-19.”

The new sites are opening in Atlanta, Bad Axe, Battle Creek, Bay City, Benton Harbor, Jackson, Kalamazoo and Traverse City. Drive-thru test sites that are currently already operating in Grand Rapids, Lansing and Saginaw will be significantly expanded. Each site will aim to serve 100 or more people a day.

In order to be tested, people should first contact the site's patient screening telephone line or contact a health care provider. Here's what Michigan's testing criteria includes:

Hospitalized patients.

Symptomatic healthcare workers.

Patients in congregate facilities with symptoms, including those at: Long-term care or elderly living facilities. Jails or prisons. Homeless shelters. Residential foster care facilities. Other group living settings.

Patients age 65 and older with symptoms.

Patients with underlying conditions with symptoms.

First responders with symptoms.

Critical infrastructure workers with symptoms.

The drive-thru locations are opening on a rolling basis, starting Saturday, April 10 through next week:

Atlanta (between Gaylord and Alpena): Thunder Bay Community Health Service, 11899 M-32, 989-733-6827.

(between Gaylord and Alpena): Thunder Bay Community Health Service, 11899 M-32, 989-733-6827. Bad Axe : Great Lakes Bay Health Centers, 876 N. Van Dyke Rd, 989-623-0137.

: Great Lakes Bay Health Centers, 876 N. Van Dyke Rd, 989-623-0137. Battle Creek : Grace Health , 181 W. Emmett St., 269-441-3463.

: Grace Health 181 W. Emmett St., 269-441-3463. Bay City : Great Lakes Bay Health Centers, 3884 Monitor Rd, 989-671-2000.

: Great Lakes Bay Health Centers, 3884 Monitor Rd, 989-671-2000. Benton Harbor : InterCare Community Health Network, 800 M-139, 855-869-6900.

: InterCare Community Health Network, 800 M-139, 855-869-6900. Detroit: Details to come.

Details to come. Flint (Open beginning on Wednesday): Atwood Stadium, parking lot entrance off West 1st Street, details to come.

Atwood Stadium, parking lot entrance off West 1st Street, details to come. Grand Rapids : Cherry Health, 200 Sheldon Street SE, 616-965-8347.

: Cherry Health, 200 Sheldon Street SE, 616-965-8347. Jackson : Center for Family Health, 505 N. Jackson St., 517-748-5363.

: Center for Family Health, 505 N. Jackson St., 517-748-5363. Kalamazoo : Family Health Center, 117 W Paterson St., 269-488-0804.

: Family Health Center, 117 W Paterson St., 269-488-0804. Lansing : Ingham Community Health Centers, 2316 S. Cedar St., 517-887-4517.

: Ingham Community Health Centers, 2316 S. Cedar St., 517-887-4517. Saginaw : Great Lakes Bay Health Centers, 501 Lapeer Ave., 989-293-3492.

: Great Lakes Bay Health Centers, 501 Lapeer Ave., 989-293-3492. Traverse City: Northwest Michigan Health Services, 10767 Traverse Highway, 231-642-5292.

