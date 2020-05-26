Michigan removes more barriers for getting a COVID-19 test

Testing sites will now offer testing to anyone with reason to be tested without an advance doctor’s order.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Tuesday that expands the types of medical professionals who can order tests and creates a new category of community testing sites.

Under this order, testing sites will offer testing to anyone with reason to be tested without an advance doctor’s order, and tests will be done without charging an out-of-pocket cost.

"One of the most powerful tools that we have in the fight against this virus is widespread testing. We need to keep working to expand testing and require people who test positive to isolate from others," Whitmer said in a Tuesday press briefing.

According to the order, a person with reason to be tested for COVID-19 is anyone who meets at least one of the state health department's COVID-19 testing prioritization criteria:

Those who exhibit any, even mild, symptoms of COVID-19

Those who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19

Those who have worked outside of their home for at least ten days

Those who reside in congregate settings like homeless shelters or prison.

“We need to keep working to expand testing, which is why it is crucial that Michiganders who have COVID-19 symptoms, even mild ones, or have been in contact with someone who has the virus can get tested,” Whitmer said. “This Executive Order will pave the way for more community testing sites to open as we work towards our goal of 15,000 tests administered daily in Michigan. We owe it to the real heroes of this crisis — medical workers, first responders and other essential workers — to do what we can to stop the spread of the virus.”

The order allows nurses, physician's assistants and pharmacists to be able to refer people to get tested and it makes getting a test free.

Anyone who wishes to be tested can call the Michigan coronavirus hotline at 1(888)535-6136 or visit Michigan.gov/coronavirustest.

