Is it safe for pregnant women to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

A doctor shares what we know about the COVID-19 vaccine and whether it’s safe during pregnancy.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Studies show pregnant women with severe COVID-19 are at higher risk for hospitalization, ICU admission and ventilation.

So, moms-to-be may wonder if they should get the coronavirus vaccine, when it’s available to them.

Although, there haven’t been vaccine trials done during pregnancy, existing safety data is reassuring.

“Based on peer-reviewed, vigorous scientific evidence that we have in non-pregnant patients, we feel it’s safe for pregnant patients who desire the vaccine to get it,” said Cleveland Clinic OB/GYN, Tosin Goje, MD. “Especially if the risk of acquiring COVID in their community is high.”

Dr. Goje said the two COVID-19 vaccines that have received emergency use authorization don’t contain any live virus. Because there’s no live virus, they are not thought to cause any pregnancy-related problems, or infertility issues.

In addition, she said the vaccine doesn’t enter our DNA, or change our genetic makeup.

She encourages women to talk to their healthcare provider about any questions or concerns.

“Trials in pregnant patients are ongoing right now, so I’m confident that by the time the vaccine is offered to the general pregnant population, we should have some data that will reassure the pregnant patient,” said Dr. Goje. “But, there are no safety signals or concerns right now.”

Whether vaccine is accepted, or not, Dr. Goje encourages women to continue to wear a mask, socially distance and wash their hands.

