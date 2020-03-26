GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With Michigan schools out for the foreseeable future and more kids spending entire days at home, many parents may be starting to feel the stress of keeping kids both happy and healthy.

Dr. Nicole Beurkens is a licensed psychologist and board certified nutrition specialist in West Michigan. Dr. Beurkens told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that more fresh produce and less sugar can go a long way in not only keeping children healthy, but also boosting their mood and reducing anxiety.

As the kids spend more time at home, Beurkens says figuring out a way to get them moving will make a big difference. Simple activities like going for a walk can help boost their mood.

As more kids gravitate toward watching TV and playing video games, she recommends also moderating screen time. Keeping screen time at a normal level will reduce stress and improve mood.

For more information about holistic child psychology and what you can do to help your children during the COVID-19 crisis, check out Dr. Beurken's website.

