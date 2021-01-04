Rehab hospital anticipates more patients in coming weeks amid COVID surge

Also, the demographics of patients who need long-term COVID-19 rehab care is changing.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As West Michigan hospitals seen an increase of COVID-19 patients, Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital anticipates more patients in the coming weeks. Plus, there has been a small uptick in the last two to three weeks.

The rehabilitation hospital is usually a few weeks behind the initial surge. Dr. Ralph Wang, Mary Free Bed’s main inpatient COVID physician said in the past, an increase in positive cases leads to an increase in hospitalizations, then an increase in those needing rehab.

“We’ve already seen an uptick in our outpatient visits,” said Wang, “So, we do see that probably continue for the next month.”

Also, the demographics of patients who need long-term COVID-19 rehab care is changing.

“Fortunately, we do see the vaccines working,” said Wang, “We’re seeing patients, and still quite a number of patients, but those who are younger and non-vaccinated. In general, 60 and below.”

Wang said previously, the average age of rehab patients was 60, now it is closer to 50. Also, they have seen the number of children patients increase in the last month as well.

Mary Free Bed treats patients recovering from COVID-19 hospitalization and long-term rehabilitation efforts. Wang said they typically see signs of depression, fatigue, difficulty walking, and respiratory changes. However, he said over the past year, doctors have learned more about the virus and how to treat symptoms.

Currently, there are 15 inpatients at Mary Free Bed’s Grand Rapids location, and about 15 in other locations. They have about 40 doing outpatient work. In the past year, Mary Free Bed has treated about 1,100 patients for longer-term COVID-19 effects.

“We do know people who are already sicker with cancer or heart disease, they’re going to do worse,” said Wang, “But, there are perfectly healthy people who have gone really bad and died even.”

